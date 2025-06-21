Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 10

Mis, Dis, and Mal Information
Jun 21, 2025
Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they explore misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. The hosts emphasize that while these information types originate from us and can't be eradicated, how we manage them is key. Reflect on your actions when faced with misinformation or debated ideas. As new data and experiences emerge, will you ignore them, or choose to garner more context? Consider why you choose a particular path and who benefits from it. Will you become what you criticize, or choose differently? What will be the future repercussions of your actions for this and future generations as we strive to comprehend what local to global collaboration entails? As we do this we begin to uncover more about the attention and intentions we decide to shape onto the world and those who aim to direct those choices for specific outcomes.

Point of Clarification: Madison in this episode said, “we love The Daily Wire,” but she meant to say “The High Wire,” with Del Bigtree. :)

Resources alluded to in this segment:

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

