Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 10

Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they explore misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. The hosts emphasize that while these information types originate from us and can't be eradicated, how we manage them is key. Reflect on your actions when faced with misinformation or debated ideas. As new data and experiences emerge, will you ignore them, or choose to garner more context? Consider why you choose a particular path and who benefits from it. Will you become what you criticize, or choose differently? What will be the future repercussions of your actions for this and future generations as we strive to comprehend what local to global collaboration entails? As we do this we begin to uncover more about the attention and intentions we decide to shape onto the world and those who aim to direct those choices for specific outcomes.

Point of Clarification: Madison in this episode said, “we love The Daily Wire,” but she meant to say “The High Wire,” with Del Bigtree. :)

Resources alluded to in this segment:

Kiclei’s website: https://www.kiclei.ca/

'LIES IN MAHA’ -Dr. Henry Ealy’s interview on “Coffee and a Mike” show: https://rumble.com/v6tha31-lies-in-maha-dr.-henry-ealy.html

‘Dr. Mary Talley Bowden-What Has Happened to Robert Kennedy?’ Interview on “Coffee and a Mike” show: https://rumble.com/v6tair9-dr.-mary-talley-bowden-what-has-happened-to-robert-kennedy.html

‘ Breaking History Ep 97: Golden Domes, Psyops and Geopolitics’: https://rumble.com/v6tpekl-breaking-history-ep-97-golden-domes-psyops-and-geopolitics.html

Tommy’s Podcast on the Pilgrim Society with William Ramsay: https://rumble.com/v6qyuu4-pilgrim-society-william-ramsey-tpc-1709.html

Politics @HomeWithHolmes @HomeWithHolmes · Feb 17 In this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes, MayCee and Madison interview Kerry George, VP of Communication for the A Better Calgary (ABC) Party. Kerry expounds the mechanisms and value of having a municipal party, and the myriad ways we can participate (visit their website to sign-up, volunteer, donate, or for further inquiries). Read full story

Politics @HomeWithHolmes @HomeWithHolmes · May 2 In this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes, Mike, Madison and MayCee Holmes interview Roy Beyer, the executive director of A Better Calgary (ABC) Party. Roy gives a detailed analysis of the ABC Party's principles, its inception, and elaborates on the challenges the party encountered in its efforts to launch successfully after an initial surge of enthus… Read full story

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

Share