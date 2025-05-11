Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Propaganda, Power & Politics

Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 4
@HomeWithHolmes
May 11, 2025
Transcript

Hello everyone :) Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they explore the realms of Propaganda, Power, and Politics. The Holmes sisters explore the "4 to 1 Rule," which suggests that for every four of truths, there exists one lie, and the opposite holds true as well. How does this idea play out in narrative control, both within our own internal and external relationships? How are hemispheres connected to this concept, and how might we find ourselves trapped in a cycle of self-reference, limiting ourselves to familiar territory instead of venturing into the unknown?

Some mentioned works in this podcast:

  • Propaganda by Edward Bernays

  • The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

  • The Matrix Movies by The Wachowskis

  • Wall Street movies By Oliver Stone

  • Catherine Austin Fitts on the Popsicle Index:

  • Link to the Rising Tide foundation Presentation MayCee referenced:

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

