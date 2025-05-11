Propaganda, Power & Politics

Hello everyone :) Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they explore the realms of Propaganda, Power, and Politics. The Holmes sisters explore the "4 to 1 Rule," which suggests that for every four of truths, there exists one lie, and the opposite holds true as well. How does this idea play out in narrative control, both within our own internal and external relationships? How are hemispheres connected to this concept, and how might we find ourselves trapped in a cycle of self-reference, limiting ourselves to familiar territory instead of venturing into the unknown?



Some mentioned works in this podcast:

Propaganda by Edward Bernays

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

The Matrix Movies by The Wachowskis

Wall Street movies By Oliver Stone

Catherine Austin Fitts on the Popsicle Index:

Link to the Rising Tide foundation Presentation MayCee referenced:

Alex Krainer and Tom Luongo Interview on The SNP Podcast: https://rumble.com/v6qifpw-812-tom-luongo-and-alex-krainer.html

News Media Parroting compilation:

https://www.instagram.com/thejrecompanion/reel/DEKN46zRB_u/?hl=en

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/



Enjoy!

Share





