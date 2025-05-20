@HomewithHolmes Presents - Lincoln's Fight to Revive the American System (Kyle Beaudoin)

In this lecture by the Rising Tide Foundation, guest speaker Kyle Beaudoin discusses Abraham Lincoln's fight against Britain's imperialist Free Trade system, which was aimed to thwart America's early efforts to establish a prosperous economic system focused on national development, infrastructure, and community. He addresses what most people never learn about the Civil War of 1861-1865 and examines how this parasitical force continues to cloud people's understanding of the broader geopolitical forces shaping our world today.

Support the Rising Tide Foundation in the following ways:

1) Make a donation ←

2) Subscribe to their Substacks;

Matthew Ehret

Cynthia Chung

3) Buy their books!

and follow them on www.risingtidefoundation.net and Telegram

Share