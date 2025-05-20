Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

@HomewithHolmes Presents - Lincoln's Fight to Revive the American System (Kyle Beaudoin)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
May 20, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

In this lecture by the Rising Tide Foundation, guest speaker Kyle Beaudoin discusses Abraham Lincoln's fight against Britain's imperialist Free Trade system, which was aimed to thwart America's early efforts to establish a prosperous economic system focused on national development, infrastructure, and community. He addresses what most people never learn about the Civil War of 1861-1865 and examines how this parasitical force continues to cloud people's understanding of the broader geopolitical forces shaping our world today.

Support the Rising Tide Foundation in the following ways:

1) Make a donation
2) Subscribe to their Substacks;
Matthew Ehret
Cynthia Chung
3) Buy their books!

and follow them on www.risingtidefoundation.net and Telegram

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 @HomeWithHolmes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture