Hello everyone! :) Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they delve into the concepts of ‘feeding your mind,’ examining how a society that doesn't view boredom as a choice showcases their personal values and how they demonstrate themselves. How does boredom relate to our hemispheres? Where is it most prominent? What does that tell us about the values of the left hemisphere in our attending and embodying that in the world? They consider two approaches to dealing with repetition: perceiving it as a superficial wind passing us by, or a chance for introspection, understanding that you are apart of the winds of change and have the gift to wonder. They also highlight the importance of physical for mental health and how you have the ability to bring spice to your life.



If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

Share