Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 7

Hello Everyone! In this episode Madison and MayCee Holmes explore the concept of ‘parroting,’ where one uncritically embraces others statements and ideologies as their own unearned wisdom. They talk about how this plays into ‘projection,’ a left hemispheric phenomenon where an individual assumes everyone adheres to your thoughts and understanding. This turns into a sort of ‘trust me bro, everybody knows,’ kind of phenomenon that replaces critical thought for mass acceptance. They speak to how there is context behind every projection and generalization, which plays into how we as a culture, addressing specifically western culture understand our foreign neighbours. Addressing how this is especially pertinent when examining the Western tendency to assume that nations like China share similar thought patterns. As awareness of the 'deep state'—including organizations like the IMF, WWF, Operation Mockingbird, Condor, etc—increases, the question emerges: does this perspective universally apply to all countries?

We apologize for the lateness of this video post. The events that are mentioned in it have already passed and there will be an episode coming forward by Madison and MayCee describing their experiences of those events and their fruits. We hope it may encourage those of you to participate in them next year, and to get involved in events similar to them to learn some rich knowledge and encourage community and civil engagement. :)

Resources mentioned in this segment:

The Colonel's Corner with Colonel Towner Watkins

Colonel Towners book club on the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) : Part 1 - Part 2 - Part 3

Search For Operation Gladio, Condor, and Paperclip in Cynthia Chungs substack below to find more:

NOTE: This article wasn’t specifically discussed in detail but was mentioned by MayCee near the end of the episode. We highly recommend you read this to get more of a feel for some of the narratives surrounding China to garner more context than is otherwise explored today on the topic:

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

Share