Politics @HomeWithHolmes - A Better Calgary Party (ABC) with Executive Director Roy Beyer

In this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes, Mike, Madison and MayCee Holmes interview Roy Beyer, the executive director of A Better Calgary (ABC) Party. Roy gives a detailed analysis of the ABC Party's principles, its inception, and elaborates on the challenges the party encountered in its efforts to launch successfully after an initial surge of enthusiasm. He highlights the need to move away from 'slates' that dictate city governance and discusses how ABC has endeavored to uphold the democratic process. One strategy includes the concept of bypass votes and what it entails for ABC's members.

DISCLAIMER: This conversation took place prior to the commencement of the bypass voting, which will begin today (May 2nd) for members of the ABC Party. Be sure to check your inbox for detailed information about the voting procedure for your ward association!

