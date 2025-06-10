Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 8

Why Alberta Wants a Divorce
Jun 10, 2025
Hello everyone :). In this episode of Holmes² Madison and MayCee Holmes go into a deep dive of some of the events they attended near the beginning of May, including Shaun Newmans (From the Shaun Newman Podcast) Cornerstone Forum, the Geopolitical Masterclass the Holmes family hosted with historian and analyst Matthew Ehret, and the ever-growing Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) event that was hosted detailing Alberta sovereignty. They highlight the content presented at and importance of these events, sharing their real world implications in identifying and defining the problems we face so we may continue to push for the solutions to building a better society based on considering all these nuance and individual contexts of all facets of our lives.

FIND MORE ON THESE EVENTS!

  • To find the speeches from the Cornerstone Forum see below:

Shaun Newman Podcast Substack
Cornerstone Forum Part 1 of 4
The 2nd Annual Cornerstone Forum has come and gone just like that. I am humbled by the attendance (650ppl) and the speakers knocked it out of the park. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible…
Read more
a month ago · 21 likes · 2 comments · Shaun Newman Podcast

  • To gain a glimpse at the presentation Matthew gave at our Geopolitical Masterclass, click HERE

  • To watch the speeches given at the Alberta Prosperity Projects (APP) event, click HERE

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

