Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 8

Hello everyone :). In this episode of Holmes² Madison and MayCee Holmes go into a deep dive of some of the events they attended near the beginning of May, including Shaun Newmans (From the Shaun Newman Podcast) Cornerstone Forum, the Geopolitical Masterclass the Holmes family hosted with historian and analyst Matthew Ehret, and the ever-growing Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) event that was hosted detailing Alberta sovereignty. They highlight the content presented at and importance of these events, sharing their real world implications in identifying and defining the problems we face so we may continue to push for the solutions to building a better society based on considering all these nuance and individual contexts of all facets of our lives.

Enjoy!

