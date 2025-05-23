Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 6

Hello everyone :) In this episode of Holmes², Madison and MayCee Holmes scratch the surface of economics and what they’ve been learning to understand the ‘derivative bubble,’ David Webbs concept of ‘the great taking,’ and how geopolitics and speculation are intertwined in this gross web of manipulation. They explore the concepts of a national bank, infrastructure, what money is, inflation, the relationship between debt and credit, pooled securities and derivatives. They share why economics should be explored at a societal level so as to improve how we care for one another, because economics is just as intricate as relationships and it takes great effort to hold the contexts of yourself and those around you as it should on a global scale as well. This understanding is key to becoming a force for progress, rather than destruction.

Works referred to in this segment:

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

