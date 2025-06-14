Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 9

Hello Everyone! Join Madison and MayCee Holmes on their exciting interview with historian and journalist Matthew Ehret from the Canadian Patriot Review and Rising Tide Foundation! Madison and MayCee inquire more into Matthew’s journey starting as young man scrutinizing the myths of his time to becoming the geopolitical investigator and historian he is today. They challenge the mental and societal orthodoxies that claim one needs a ‘degree’ in order to have a legitimized opinion in the realm of educated discourse. Questioning the old theories of thought such as positivism, post-structuralism, and the models we use when trying to make discoveries. Together they mingle the concepts posed by Iain McGilchrist’s with concepts such as open vs closed systems, fractional thinking, and beauty working in tandem with its supposed opposite, science.

To find more of Matthews work you can visit The Canadian Patriot Press here: https://canadianpatriot.org/

And to find more of Matthew and his wife Cynthia Chungs work you can visit the Rising Tide Foundation here:

https://risingtidefoundation.net/

Follow them on their Substacks here!

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link:

https://ironwiredaily.com/?s=Holmes+Squared

Enjoy!

