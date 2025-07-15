Politics @HomeWithHolmes - (Short)

Keener Hachey joins Madison and MayCee for a short exposure! At minimum, 7 of Calgary's City Councilors exercised a negligence in the formal Notice of Motion for a Climate Emergency in our city!

The LINKS for your own verification are listed as follows:

(2020 Fall Satisfaction Survey)

(2021 Fall Satisfaction Survey)

(2021 Climate Emergency Declaration Revised Notice of Motion) PDF

Find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate.

For more information about Keener Hachey and how to get involved, visit his website here!

Visit the A Better Calgary Party

