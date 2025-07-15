Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Politics @HomeWithHolmes - (Short)

Keener Hachey Exposes At Least 7 City Councilors Misrepresented Calgarians With Climate Emergency Declaration
@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Jul 15, 2025
Share

Keener Hachey joins Madison and MayCee for a short exposure! At minimum, 7 of Calgary's City Councilors exercised a negligence in the formal Notice of Motion for a Climate Emergency in our city!

The LINKS for your own verification are listed as follows:

(2020 Fall Satisfaction Survey)

(2021 Fall Satisfaction Survey)

(2021 Climate Emergency Declaration Revised Notice of Motion) PDF

Find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate.

For more information about Keener Hachey and how to get involved, visit his website here!

Visit the A Better Calgary Party

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 @HomeWithHolmes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture