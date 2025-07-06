Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 12

Hello everyone! Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they explore what really happened on June 4th in 1989, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Together the sisters paint a clear picture of what a colour revolution, also known as a coup d'état is, and how they utilize the hegelian dialectic (Create problem, spark reaction, impose ‘sought after’ solution) to impose neo-colonialism in the modern era. They speak to how these operations take genuine, albeit synthesized grievances, as seen in pre world war II Germany, to capitalize on exploiting other nations and keeping the world divided. Highly linking such activities to the Tiananmen Massacre and the agents and operations affiliated, such as Operation yellowbird, and linked to its activities, such as Operation paperclip. The evolution of enforcing said tactics from NATO’s ‘stay behind armies,’ and The 1975 Church Committee to the use of NGOs like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the likes under the veneer of ‘promoting democracy,’ all the while ‘enforcing hegemony.’

Resources Alluded to in this Episode:

Oliver Stones ‘Ukraine on Fire’ Part 1 and 2:

Part 1: https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html

Part 2: https://rumble.com/vwy6pm-revealing-ukraine.html

‘Radical: My Journey out of Islamist Extremism,’ 2012 memoir by the British activist Maajid Nawaz

The 1993 film, ‘Swing Kids’ by Thomas Carter

Brian Berletic from The New Atlas: https://rumble.com/c/TheNewAtlas

Brian Berletic: Inflection EP13: Busting the Myths Surrounding 1989 Tiananmen Square: https://rumble.com/vzt1wk-inflection-ep13-busting-the-myths-surrounding-1989-tiananmen-square.html

The Open Society Foundation’s website: https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/

Freedom House’s website: https://freedomhouse.org/

The NED’s website: https://www.ned.org/

The Club of Rome’s website: https://www.clubofrome.org/

The Trilateral Commission’s website: https://www.trilateral.org/

The WEF’s website: https://www.weforum.org/

Colonel Towner-Watkins rumble channel, ‘The Colonel's Corner’: https://rumble.com/c/c-4232602?e9s=src_v1_sa

Colonel Towner-Watkin’s and War Hamsters ‘Secret Societies’ Series: The Shadow State #17: Secret Societies Pt. 1; w/ Colonel Towner-Watkins: https://rumble.com/v5yof5w-the-shadow-state-17-secret-societies-pt.-1-w-colonel-towner-watkins.html

Breaking History Ep 99: Geopolitical Insights and Tiananmen Massacre Hoax: https://rumble.com/v6uf5cj-breaking-history-ep-99-geopolitical-insights-and-tiananmen-massacre-hoax.html

Matt Ehret: The Tiananmen Square Hoax: Massacre or Failed Color Revolution?: https://rumble.com/v2r1p5b-the-tiananmen-square-hoax-massacre-or-failed-color-revolution.html

"How to Start a Revolution" Movie - Gene Sharp: https://rumble.com/v17x1zn-how-to-start-a-revolution-movie-gene-sharp.html

The Crisis of Democracy : Report on the Governability of Democracies to the Trilateral Commission PDF: https://archive.org/details/crisisofdemocrac0000croz

Cynthia Chungs book, ‘The Empire on which the Black Sun Never Set:’ https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BLG5T32L/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A1Y53T3O3Q25L8&psc=1

