Keener Hachey joins Madison and MayCee in this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and shares his chief tenets in running for Calgary City Councilor in Ward 14; a generous emphasis on spending Calgarian's taxes frugally! Keener expounds why he chose to run affiliated with the A Better Calgary Party rather than as an independent.

Municipal politics is no less important than Provincial politics as it turns out!

Find your ward here to look into your preferred candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate.

For more information about Keener Hachey and how to get involved, visit his website.

Visit the ABC party!

