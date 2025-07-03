Dar Zuch joins Madison and MayCee for this segment of Politics @HomeWithHolmes and shares his convictions to improve Calgary's Public Education system by running for Calgary's Board of Education in Wards 12 & 14. As a father, Dar expounds his tenets that reallocating funds back into the classroom by lowering red tape would impact these public institutions for the better and investing into other educational organizations such as his 4H Summer Camp.

The other Charter alluded to is the Classical Academy ←

Find your ward here to look into your preferred CBE Trustee candidate, and discern your ability to volunteer or donate!

For more information about Dar Zuch and how to get involved, visit his website.

