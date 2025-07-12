Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 13

Hello everyone! Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they investigate the June 14th LA "No Kings" riots, highlighting the need to transcend the Left versus Right dichotomy that frequently hinders critical minds in seeing through the nefarious ‘divide to conquer strategy.’ The sisters highlight the risks associated with colour revolutions and manufactured civil wars, which can unintentionally cause harm to those advocating for their own collapse. They explore how predictive programming is utilized in these schemes and its psychological effects, revealing how oligarchic strategists employ it to divert attention from themselves. By addressing the unacknowledged issues, they demonstrate how conspiracies are either validated or rendered ridiculous, effectively shaping the narrative. This often compels individuals to “choose a side.” In today's context, this could drive the public toward endorsing their own technocratic paramilitary state. They reference Planatir, drawing historical parallels to secretive intelligence operations and shadowy task force infrastructure like Condortel, as seen in Operation Condor.

Resources Alluded to in this Episode:

Videos:

Breaking History Ep 100: Civil Wars as Divide to Conquer Strategies: https://rumble.com/v6undk1-breaking-history-ep-100-civil-wars-as-divide-to-conquer-strategies.html



World on Fire: US Civil War Threat as Israel Risks WW3:

LA Riots, Palantir & the AI Control Grid: DISTURBING Connections Exposed w/ Derrick Broze: https://rumble.com/v6ul80l-la-riots-palantir-and-the-ai-control-grid-disturbing-connections-exposed-w-.html



Game~B building the Noosphere with Courtenay Turner: https://rumble.com/v68stv4-gameb-building-the-noosphere-with-courtenay-turner.html

Mel K & E.M. Burlingame | Estrogen vs Testosterone Thinking: Defining the Root Cause of Endless War: https://rumble.com/v6ufz4x-mel-k-and-e.m.-burlingame-estrogen-vs-testosterone-thinking-defining-the-ro.html

Films:

The 2002 movie "8 Mile” by Curtis Hanson

The 2024 film “Civil War” by Alex Garland

2023 film “Leave the World Behind” by Sam Esmail and produced by the Obama's company, Higher Ground Productions.

The 2014 movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

The 2002 film “Minority Report” directed by Steven Spielberg

The Jason Bourne movie franchise starring Matt Damon

The Divergent Film series starring Shailene Woodley

The 1999 science fiction film, “The Matrix” by the The Wachowskis

The 2013 film '“Enders Game” directed by Gavin Hood

Articles:

New Your Times Article on the head of Palantir Technologies, Alex Karp: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/17/style/alex-karp-palantir.html

Rep Anna Paulina Luna: LA Riots Financed by the CCP: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/rep-anna-paulina-luna-la-riots-financed-by-the-ccp/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Channels:

TheRedPillDiaries Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheRedPillDiaries?e9s=src_v1_sa

Tommy’s Podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC?e9s=src_v1_cmd

PDFs, Webites etc:

‘Free Tibet’s’ website: https://freetibet.org/

‘No Kings’ website: https://www.nokings.org/

Freedom House’s website: https://freedomhouse.org/

Policy Horizons Canada: Disruptions on the Horizon (2024 Report): https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/disruptions/

