Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 11

Hello everyone! Join the Holmes sisters as they dive into their personal reasons and methods for engaging with Dr. Iain McGilchrist's theories and philosophies in his book, ‘The Master and His Emissary.’ They reflect on how these concepts resonate with them and how they incorporate them into their lives, offering insights to help themselves and potentially others from falling into the illusion of self-deception. By understanding their actions and capabilities, they can better navigate their desires and decisions, clarifying what they wish to pursue or avoid and why. This promotes a more profound level of introspection. They highlight the importance of maintaining a balance between the communication of the brain's hemispheres in decision-making, enhancing personal responsibility and ensuring that others are also accountable for their actions.

Resources from this segment:

Dr. Iain Mcgilchrist’s website and where to find his work: https://channelmcgilchrist.com/home/

The 1999 science fiction film, “The Matrix” by the The Wachowskis

The book, ‘The Consuming instinct’ by Gad Saad

Check out our book studies on the book, ‘The Master and His Emissary’ here:



If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Enjoy!

Share



