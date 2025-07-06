Holmes² Iron Wire Daily Episode 15

Hello everyone! Join Madison and MayCee Holmes for an engaging conversation with historian and geopolitical expert Matthew Ehret. Madison and MayCee found it urgent to circulate this information swiftly, breaking away from their segments usual chronology, to convey a crucial message to all Albertans and Canadians contemplating the concept of Alberta's independence and its broader implications. Alongside Matthew, they delve into the true nature of Canada within its historical framework, drawing parallels between Quebec's historical separatist movements and Alberta's current situation. They discuss whether Canada possesses a national identity and if it was always destined to face disintegration. By comparing these themes with other significant historical events and enduring national identities, such as those of Russia and China, they offer insights into the successes and shortcomings Canada, as a relatively young nation, has faced in its quest to redefine itself. The sisters emphasize the importance of this interview in encouraging a varied demographic of individuals to sympathize, in hope that we may all share in shaping a prosperous future for humanity.

To listen to ‘The Courage to Listen - Building a Framework for a Sovereign Alberta,’ you can check out their website here:

https://thecouragetolisten.ca/

To find out more about the Alberta Prosperity Project and what educational resources it offers and how to support their initiatives, you can visit:

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/

To find more of Matthews work you can visit The Canadian Patriot Press here:

https://canadianpatriot.org/

And to find more of Matthew and his wife Cynthia Chungs work you can visit the Rising Tide Foundation here:

https://risingtidefoundation.net/

Follow them on their Substacks here!

If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link:

https://ironwiredaily.com/?s=Holmes+Squared

Enjoy!

Share