Womanhood Vs Feminism

Hello everyone! Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they delve into a conversation about the contrasts between womanhood and feminism. They share their personal experiences in understanding what it means to be authentic, integral women in a society where the concept of womanhood is often overshadowed by the facets of feminism. This includes its hierarchical nature, the perception of victimhood, and the notion of power overriding individual autonomy in favour of serving others.



To find Madisons presentation on occult feminism, you can click here: https://athomewithholmes.substack.com/p/homewithholmes-presents



To find her interview on the Unslaved, see here:

Some mentioned works in this podcast:

Gad Saads book, “The Consuming Instinct”

Ron Howards 2005 film “Cinderella Man”



If you wish to keep these episodes coming and want to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/



