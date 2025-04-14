Freedom, Family, and Figuring It Out

Madison and I are excited to present our new segment on Iron Wire Daily, a news platform hosted by Will Dove. We're grateful to Mr. Dove for inviting us to be part of his team. :)

Our segments run for 30mins and will consist of Madison and me, as we dive into a variety of topics we believe are significant in the current cultural climate.

In our introductory episode, we’ll share what you can anticipate in upcoming episodes, along with a bit about our story and values, for those who might not know us yet. ;)

If you wish to watch our episodes as they are released, you can visit Holmes Squared on Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/category/holmes-squared/

Hope you enjoy!

~ MayCee Holmes

Share