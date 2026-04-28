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Whose Battlefield are We on? (Part 4) - Colonel Towner Watkins: Canada's Gladio

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Apr 28, 2026

This new segment is on how very intelligent people got to their intelligence; they had to change their mind, many times. This is how to change your axioms, by seeing how others changed theirs. So when you think you know who “They” are, and who the “Enemy” of your country is, ask yourself: who told me this?

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Links:

~ Colonel Towner’s Rumble - ⁠https://rumble.com/c/c-4232602?e9s=src_v1_cbl⁠

~ Colonel Towner’s X - ⁠https://x.com/ColonelTowner⁠

~ Colonel Towner’s substack - ⁠https://coltowner.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips⁠

~ Antony Sutton Books - ⁠https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001K1S1ZE⁠

Colonel Towner Xoaquin Flores podcast:

~YouTube-

~Rumble- ⁠https://rumble.com/v77s736-grand-strategy-joaquin-flores-and-colonel-watkins-tpc-2004.html

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