Whose Battlefield are We on? (Part 4) - Colonel Towner Watkins: Canada's Gladio

This new segment is on how very intelligent people got to their intelligence; they had to change their mind, many times. This is how to change your axioms, by seeing how others changed theirs. So when you think you know who “They” are, and who the “Enemy” of your country is, ask yourself: who told me this?
Links:
~ Colonel Towner’s Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-4232602?e9s=src_v1_cbl
~ Colonel Towner’s X - https://x.com/ColonelTowner
~ Colonel Towner’s substack - https://coltowner.substack.com/?utm_campaign=profile_chips
~ Antony Sutton Books - https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001K1S1ZE
Colonel Towner Xoaquin Flores podcast:
~YouTube-
~Rumble- https://rumble.com/v77s736-grand-strategy-joaquin-flores-and-colonel-watkins-tpc-2004.html