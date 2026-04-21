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Albertan's Q&A: Fireside Chat - The Value of Freedom (Finale)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Apr 21, 2026

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

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We answer questions from the viewers regarding Alberta's portion of the National Debt, what happens to Federal Programs for Housing or Tax Savings Accounts, what happens to our assets and potential military options.

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Links:

~The Value of Freedom document - ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf⁠
~Alberta Prosperity Project Website: ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/⁠
~Shaun Newman podcast with Martin Armstrong and Brett Oland:
Substack - ⁠

Shaun Newman Podcast Substack
Episode #962 - Martin Armstrong & Brett Oland
Today legendary forecaster Martin Armstrong reveals he was personally recruited by the incoming Trump team to draft a Ukraine-Russia peace plan and use his direct back channels to Moscow; he believes he has convinced the new U.S. administration that Putin has zero interest in invading Europe, but warns that a crumbling eurozone desperately needs the war…
Listen now
5 months ago · 13 likes · 2 comments · Shaun Newman Podcast

Rumble -
https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html

Spotify -


~Alberta Next Panels: ⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhJTV71aKJ7nuD1j0mXmTlOv3aeLaG9MF&si=odpepi--disJJki8

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