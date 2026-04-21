Albertan's Q&A: Fireside Chat - The Value of Freedom (Finale)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

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We answer questions from the viewers regarding Alberta's portion of the National Debt, what happens to Federal Programs for Housing or Tax Savings Accounts, what happens to our assets and potential military options.



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Links:



~The Value of Freedom document - ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf⁠

~Alberta Prosperity Project Website: ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/⁠

~Shaun Newman podcast with Martin Armstrong and Brett Oland:

Substack - ⁠

Rumble -

⁠https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html⁠



Spotify -



~Alberta Next Panels: ⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhJTV71aKJ7nuD1j0mXmTlOv3aeLaG9MF&si=odpepi--disJJki8



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