Whose Battlefield are We on? (part 3) - Tom Luongo

This new segment is on how very intelligent people got to their intelligence; they had to change their mind, many times. This is how to change your axioms, by seeing how others changed theirs. So when you think you know who “They” are, and who the “Enemy” of your country is, ask yourself: who told me this?

Buy us a matcha ;))

What happens when information is placed upon your plate that you didn’t have an appetite for? You find yourself thinking, “I didn’t order this?”

From there two choices emerge, one ensconced in the Left Hemisphere and the other in the Right: Can you tell me which one is which?

Regard the unknown information as repugnant, and leave the restaurant. Regard the unknown information as… just that, unknown.

You’ll find the right answer at the bottom of this exposition.

Links:

Tom’s Podcast - https://tomluongo.me/

Tom’s Pateron - https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns

Tom’s X - https://x.com/TFL1728

Tom on Mel K - https://rumble.com/v76vwjs-mel-k-and-tom-luongo-the-supranational-architecture-is-being-uprooted-3-9-2.html

Share