Live @HomeWithHolmes - Economic Prosperity with Brett Oland, Fergus Hodgson, and Kathy Flett (The Collaborative Vision Series)

Madison & MayCee Holmes go live for the first time: hosting the discussion for “The Collaborative Vision Series” on Economic Prosperity by the Alberta Women’s Independence Network.
Links:
AB Women’s Independent Network X - https://x.com/ABWomensNetwork
David Redman Document - https://frontiercentre.org/wp-content/uploads/FC-PS243-E_Canada2024_MR1524_F1-1.pdf
Fergus’ X - https://x.com/FergHodgson
Fergus’ Book - https://a.co/d/0iEGOiGl
The Value of Freedom Series @HomeWithHolmes - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdu8y2WAEHWOWqSH5Km-tDnf7IKMGaeIo&si=vDoyFQGf0lhHLT-o
Martin Armstrong & Brett Oland on the Shaun Newman Podcast -
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Rumble= https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html
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“Your Money in an Independent Alberta” with Dennis Kalma on the John Bolton Podcast -