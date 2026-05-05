Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Live @HomeWithHolmes - Economic Prosperity with Brett Oland, Fergus Hodgson, and Kathy Flett (The Collaborative Vision Series)

A recording from @HomeWithHolmes's live video
@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
May 05, 2026

Madison & MayCee Holmes go live for the first time: hosting the discussion for “The Collaborative Vision Series” on Economic Prosperity by the Alberta Women’s Independence Network.

Buy us a matcha ;))

Buy an Alberta Jersey

Links:

AB Women’s Independent Network X - https://x.com/ABWomensNetwork

David Redman Document - https://frontiercentre.org/wp-content/uploads/FC-PS243-E_Canada2024_MR1524_F1-1.pdf

Fergus’ X - https://x.com/FergHodgson

Fergus’ Book - https://a.co/d/0iEGOiGl

The Value of Freedom Series @HomeWithHolmes - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdu8y2WAEHWOWqSH5Km-tDnf7IKMGaeIo&si=vDoyFQGf0lhHLT-o

Martin Armstrong & Brett Oland on the Shaun Newman Podcast -

Youtube=

Rumble= https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html

Substack=

Shaun Newman Podcast Substack
Episode #962 - Martin Armstrong & Brett Oland
Today legendary forecaster Martin Armstrong reveals he was personally recruited by the incoming Trump team to draft a Ukraine-Russia peace plan and use his direct back channels to Moscow; he believes he has convinced the new U.S. administration that Putin has zero interest in invading Europe, but warns that a crumbling eurozone desperately needs the war…
Listen now
5 months ago · 13 likes · 2 comments · Shaun Newman Podcast

“Your Money in an Independent Alberta” with Dennis Kalma on the John Bolton Podcast -

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture