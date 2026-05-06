How Mindset Leads to Action - Tommy Carrigan @HomeWithHolmes

Mike, Madison, and MayCee Holmes talk with Podcats Host Tommy Carrigan on dragon slaying, lifting weights, self-censorship, and neuronal pathways that lead to both successful and deleterious actions.
Links:
~Tommy's YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TommysPodCastTPC
~Tommy's Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TPC?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o
~Tommy's Buy Me a Coffee - https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
~Tommy's Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
~Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC) - https://www.recoveryofchildren.org/