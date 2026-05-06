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How Mindset Leads to Action - Tommy Carrigan @HomeWithHolmes

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
May 06, 2026

Mike, Madison, and MayCee Holmes talk with Podcats Host Tommy Carrigan on dragon slaying, lifting weights, self-censorship, and neuronal pathways that lead to both successful and deleterious actions.

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Links:

~Tommy's YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TommysPodCastTPC
~Tommy's Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TPC?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o
~Tommy's Buy Me a Coffee - https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
~Tommy's Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
~Association for the Recovery of Children (ARC) - https://www.recoveryofchildren.org/

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