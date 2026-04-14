Alberta's Potential Future - The Value of Freedom (part 8)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

Buy us a matcha ;))

We cover the potential policies a Sovereign and Independent Alberta could implement such as: No Personal Income Tax (PIT), a 25% tuition reduction, a 10% Corporate Income Tax (CIT) to attract investment, a 5% Alberta Savings Tax (AST), a Venture Capital Diversification Fund, a Frontage and Hectare Fee replacing Personal Property Tax, Heritage Fund investment, and Pharmacare/Dental Coverage for low-income households, retirees, and those under 18.



Links:



~The Value of Freedom document - ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf⁠

~Alberta Prosperity Project Website: ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/⁠

~Shaun Newman podcast with Martin Armstrong and Brett Oland:

Substack - ⁠https://open.substack.com/pub/shaunnewmanpodcast/p/episode-962-martin-armstrong-and?r=4h3r7v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web×tamp=2.1⁠

Rumble -

⁠https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html⁠

Spotify -

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~Alberta Next Panels: ⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhJTV71aKJ7nuD1j0mXmTlOv3aeLaG9MF&si=odpepi--disJJki8⁠



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