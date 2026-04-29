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So you Think you know Communism? - Cynthia Chung & Colonel Towner Watkins

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Apr 29, 2026

From Soviet's Communism to China's and Canada's, Colonel Towner and Cynthia Chung break down the misconceptions the West has been given regarding what Canada was and is, and how Communism was a tool juxtaposed to Fascism to fool us.

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Alberta Jerseys

~Cynthia's Substack -

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

~Cynthia's Book "The Empire on which the Black Sun Never Set" - https://a.co/d/0i9fMKOs
(PDF version available here - https://canadianpatriot.gumroad.com/l/BlackSunNeverSet)

~Towner's Substack - https://substack.com/profile/42258058-the-colonels-corner
~Towner's Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-4232602?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o
~Towner's X - https://x.com/ColonelTowner

  • Gouzenko Hoax Documentary:
    Substack -

Matt Ehret's Insights
Breaking Free of Psyops Ep. 3: How We Were Psyoped into the Cold War
Think the Cold War started because Russia was running a global conspiracy to take over the world? Think again…
Listen now
7 days ago · 52 likes · 4 comments · Matthew Ehret

YouTube -

~The Truth about Churchill with Cynthia Chung -

~China's economy with Steve Keen - https://rumble.com/v78srro-stock-markets-iran-israel-candace-owens-and-more-professor-steve-keen.html

~China's Meritocracy Ted Talk - https://www.ted.com/talks/eric_x_li_a_tale_of_two_political_systems

BOOKs=
"The Anglo-American Establishment" by Carroll Quigley - https://archive.org/details/pdfy-A7-BNmZpG-RLOXZZ
"The Shock Doctrine" by Naomi Klein - https://naomiklein.org/the-shock-doctrine/
"Propaganda" by Edward Bernays - https://dn720002.ca.archive.org/0/items/propaganda-edward-l.-bernays/Propaganda%20-%20Edward%20L.%20Bernays.pdf

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