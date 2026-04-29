So you Think you know Communism? - Cynthia Chung & Colonel Towner Watkins

From Soviet's Communism to China's and Canada's, Colonel Towner and Cynthia Chung break down the misconceptions the West has been given regarding what Canada was and is, and how Communism was a tool juxtaposed to Fascism to fool us.

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Alberta Jerseys

~Cynthia's Substack -

~Cynthia's Book "The Empire on which the Black Sun Never Set" - https://a.co/d/0i9fMKOs

(PDF version available here - https://canadianpatriot.gumroad.com/l/BlackSunNeverSet)



~Towner's Substack - https://substack.com/profile/42258058-the-colonels-corner

~Towner's Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-4232602?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o

~Towner's X - https://x.com/ColonelTowner



Gouzenko Hoax Documentary:

Substack -

YouTube -

~The Truth about Churchill with Cynthia Chung -

~China's economy with Steve Keen - https://rumble.com/v78srro-stock-markets-iran-israel-candace-owens-and-more-professor-steve-keen.html



~China's Meritocracy Ted Talk - https://www.ted.com/talks/eric_x_li_a_tale_of_two_political_systems

BOOKs=

"The Anglo-American Establishment" by Carroll Quigley - https://archive.org/details/pdfy-A7-BNmZpG-RLOXZZ

"The Shock Doctrine" by Naomi Klein - https://naomiklein.org/the-shock-doctrine/

"Propaganda" by Edward Bernays - https://dn720002.ca.archive.org/0/items/propaganda-edward-l.-bernays/Propaganda%20-%20Edward%20L.%20Bernays.pdf



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