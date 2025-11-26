Holmes²: Building A Better Future, with guest Tom Shaw

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they interview their friend, former OTTY member, poetry enthusiast, writer/poet, freedom and wellness advocate Tom Shaw, as they explore the value of poetry in mapping the world around us and as a tool for integrating ones exploration and discoveries into reality. They also touch on the dynamic nuances of applying systems to our understanding of issues and share their modes of attention on the concepts of want versus need, fun versus work, arguing for their consolidation. This and so much more are explored as they’ll be having Tom for another interview, so stay tuned for part two! Enjoy!

Where to find more of Tom Shaw’s work:

Tom Shaw’s Website: https://tom-shaw.uk/product-category/books/

Tom’s Substack: https://substack.com/@tomshawwritings

Follow along with Madison and MayCee’s Holmes poetry events and activities with Tom Shaw on our Instagram and Facebook page!

at_home_with_holmes Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/at_home_with_holmes_/

At Home With Holmes Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570608590108

Enjoy!

