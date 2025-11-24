Holmes²: Canada's Managed Decline, with guest Chris Scott. Pt 1 of 2

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Join Madison and MayCee Holmes for part 1 of 2, as they interview a true guest of honour who is both Albertan and Canadian freedom fighting royalty, an advocate against government overreach and harassment, business owner, father, Albertan Patriot who was the former CEO of Alberta Prosperity Project, and fellow podcaster, Mr. Chris Scott from the whistle stop cafe! In this interview, the two sisters explore Chris’s journey in fighting the provincial courts since Covid, leading up to his support and advocacy for Alberta independence and so much more! We hope you enjoy!

Where to find more of Chris Scott’s work:

The Whistle Stop’s Website: https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/

The Chris and Kerry Show Channel: https://thechrisandkerryshow.com/

Resources Alluded to in this segment:

Articles:

West Fed, a separatist group, overwhelmingly called for criminal... https://www.upi.com/Archives/1981/08/08/West-Fed-a-separatist-group-overwhelmingly-called-for-criminal/5429366091200/

What Business Have Ye With Me, Your Majesty?https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/f/what-business-have-ye-with-me-your-majesty

Alberta Independence: Necessary and Inevitable: https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/f/alberta-independence-necessary-and-inevitable

Books:

Clifford Sifton, Volume 2: A Lonely Eminence, 1901-1929 by D.J Hall: https://www.amazon.ca/Clifford-Sifton-Lonely-Eminence-1901-1929/dp/077480209X

Websites, Links, etc:

Alberta Prosperity Project’s website: https://albertaprosperityproject.com/

WeUnify: https://www.weunify.ca/

Enjoy!

