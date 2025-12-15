Holmes²: The Increasing Involvement of Youth in Politics

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Join Madison and MayCee Holmes in this Roundtable discussion with Abigail Johnson, Seth Brown, and Avery Hnatuk, as they reflect on the recent UCP AGM that took place at the end of November. They share their thoughts on Alberta independence, Danielle Smith’s ‘Strong Alberta within a United Canada’ stance, the memorandum of understanding, and what it was like debating at the AGM including their stances on the issues argued. Special thank you to all of them for joining us! Enjoy!

Buy us a Matcha! ;)

Where to find more of our Roundtable guests:

Abi Social Media - https://www.instagram.com/abijohnsonucp/

Seth social media - https://x.com/_sethdb

Avery does not have social media (bless)

Resources alluded to in this Segment:

Books, PDFs:

Clifford Sifton quote - https://www.amazon.ca/Clifford-Sifton-Lonely-Eminence-1901-1929/dp/077480209X

The Value of Freedom PDF - https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf

Articles:

Morgan Western Standard article -https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/morgan-smiths-ucp-is-in-danger-of-rupturing/69405?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=2025-12-01&utm_campaign=Editor+s+Top+Picks

Websites:

Dr. Gary Davidson Report An Injection of Truth - https://aninjectionoftruth.ca/

Enjoy!

