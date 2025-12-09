Holmes²: The Difference One Person Can Make, with Samantha Steinke

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Join Madison and MayCee as they interview the newly re-elected Vice President of Communications on the UCP provincial Board of Directors, Samatha Steinke! All three lovely ladies discuss party politics, getting involved locally, maintaining ones soul as being a political leader, the value of debate and community engagement and so much more! A very special thank you to Samatha for joining us, and a huge congratulations on her re-election!

Resources Alluded to in this segment:

Videos:

Alberta Next Panels Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/@ABDanielleSmith/playlists

Samantha’s interview with Shaun Newman - https://unitedconservative.ca/board-candidates/samantha-steinke/

Youth Debate 2024 -

Websites, links, etc:

Samantha’s Website - https://www.vote4sam.ca/

Samantha’s facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Samantha4vpcomms/

AGM site - https://unitedconservative.ca/agm-2025/

Enjoy!

Share