Holmes²: Predictive Programming, with guest Tom Shaw

Iron Wire Daily Episode 35
Dec 09, 2025

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they interview their friend, former OTTY member, poetry enthusiast, writer/poet, freedom and wellness advocate Tom Shaw, as they explore the value of poetry in mapping the world around us and as a tool for integrating ones exploration and discoveries into reality. Tom shares the power of allegory, linking his work to the grooming gangs in the UK, immigration, and digital ID and technocracy coming in through the back doors. This and so much more are explored! Huge thank you to Tom for coming to Alberta to visit and do these podcasts with us! Enjoy!

Where to find more of Tom Shaw’s work:

Tom Shaw’s Website: https://tom-shaw.uk/product-category/books/

Tom’s Substack: https://substack.com/@tomshawwritings

Resources alluded to in this segment:

Poems:

Tom Shaw
The Grindylow
No-one knows from which waters they Have swum through, nor in which they stay. They hide out in the river clay. Amongst the weed, the green limbs splay. Of the lake they made a ghetto; Where once blo…
Read more
a month ago · 7 likes · 3 comments · Tom Shaw
Tom Shaw
Say No And Smile
When a delight-dressed demon's cold-calling, To say that slavery's freedom - don't fear. Say no and smile, and watch for his squirming. If he claims that the benef…
Read more
2 months ago · 7 likes · 4 comments · Tom Shaw
Tom Shaw
Battle or Build?
Read more
2 years ago · 54 likes · 19 comments · Tom Shaw

Articles:

Through A Glass Darkly
A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void
The following is the transcript of Part 1 of a three part lecture series I delivered to the Rising Tide Foundation on the sci-fi trilogy by C.S. Lewis…
Read more
3 years ago · 71 likes · 13 comments · Cynthia Chung

Films:

The Circle film: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4287320/

Follow along with Madison and MayCee’s Holmes poetry events and activities with Tom Shaw on our Instagram and Facebook page!

at_home_with_holmes Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/at_home_with_holmes_/

At Home With Holmes Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570608590108

Enjoy!

