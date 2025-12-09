Holmes²: Predictive Programming, with guest Tom Shaw

You can watch our episodes as they are released, by visiting Holmes Squared on the Iron Wire Daily at this link: https://ironwiredaily.com/holmes-squared/

Join Madison and MayCee Holmes as they interview their friend, former OTTY member, poetry enthusiast, writer/poet, freedom and wellness advocate Tom Shaw, as they explore the value of poetry in mapping the world around us and as a tool for integrating ones exploration and discoveries into reality. Tom shares the power of allegory, linking his work to the grooming gangs in the UK, immigration, and digital ID and technocracy coming in through the back doors. This and so much more are explored! Huge thank you to Tom for coming to Alberta to visit and do these podcasts with us! Enjoy!

Where to find more of Tom Shaw’s work:

Tom Shaw’s Website: https://tom-shaw.uk/product-category/books/

Tom’s Substack: https://substack.com/@tomshawwritings

Resources alluded to in this segment:

Poems:

Articles:

Films:

The Circle film: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4287320/

Follow along with Madison and MayCee’s Holmes poetry events and activities with Tom Shaw on our Instagram and Facebook page!

at_home_with_holmes Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/at_home_with_holmes_/

At Home With Holmes Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570608590108

Enjoy!

Share