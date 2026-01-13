Holmes²: Golden Bridges: The Art of Communication > ft. Our Brother! (Final Episode of Holmes²)

Hello everyone! Before I go on to summarize this episodes contents, you may have noticed “Final Episode of Holmes²” imprinted on the title of this post and and sub-title. The Iron Wire Daily is closing down. Will Dove is retiring it and moving his path towards other projects. Holmes² is officially concluded. However, Madison and myself, as well as our family members, have every intention of continuing to create quality content for our audience, and for the purposes of elevating the culture at large. This episode was recorded before we got news of Iron Wire Daily’s termination, where we fittingly had our brother, Sebastian Holmes, on as our guest! Funnily enough, it was Holmes³ not Holmes², haha. Ironically, this signifies the segments change in status, meaning we are back to just simply @HomeWithHolmes being the main show/source for content, of which many of our family members will be recording and participating in as always. So we look forward to sharing more content as a family, exploring different topics as a whole to better educate ourselves and our viewers, and I want to thank everyone for being an active participant in this journey henceforth!

Now without further ado, we welcome you to join Madison, MayCee, and Sebastian Holmes in this fun discussion on echo chambers, communication, and exploring the differences among generations. Enjoy!

Resources Alluded to in this Segment:

Books:

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins: https://www.melrobbins.com/book/the-let-them-theory/

Benjamin Franklins Autobiography: https://www.amazon.ca/Autobiography-Benjamin-Franklin/dp/1508475091

