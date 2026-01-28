Does Alberta Independence Sacrifice the Environment? - The Value of Freedom (part 5)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

We cover Alberta’s non-cultivated land and it’s role as a natural resource, as well as the general role of environmental stewardship in a prosperous Alberta.

Resources:

The Value of Freedom document - ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf⁠

Alberta Prosperity Project Website: ⁠https://albertaprosperityproject.com/⁠

Shaun Newman podcast with Martin Armstrong and Brett Oland:

Alberta Next Panels: ⁠https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhJTV71aKJ7nuD1j0mXmTlOv3aeLaG9MF&si=odpepi--disJJki8⁠

