What Does Independence Mean for Immigrants?- The Value of Freedom (part 7)

Feb 25, 2026

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

We cover a possible immigration and deportation plan for convicted individuals, reapplicants, permanent residents, Canadian citizens...How certifying trades could look, and the cost and risks of implementation.

