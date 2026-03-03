Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Who's Battlefield are We on? (part 1) - Colonel Towner Watkins

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Mar 03, 2026

This new segment is on how very intelligent people got to their intelligence; they had to change their mind, many times. This is how to change your axioms, by seeing how others changed theirs. So when you think you know who “They” are, and who the “Enemy” of your country is, ask yourself: who told me this?

Buy us a matcha ;))

Colonel Towner Watkins served in the military for 30 years, proudly following the directives given her; Then something happened. Some books, some people, some questions, and she was left asking - “wait…are we the bad guys?

What happens when information is placed upon your plate that you didn’t have an appetite for? You find yourself thinking, “I didn’t order this?”

From there two choices emerge, one ensconced in the Left Hemisphere and the other in the Right: Can you tell me which one is which?

  1. Regard the unknown information as repugnant, and leave the restaurant.

  2. Regard the unknown information as… just that, unknown.

You’ll find the right answer at the bottom of this exposition.

Links:

Share

Right Answer → #1 is the Left Hemisphere, always inclined first to the negative; #2 is the Right Hemisphere, always 0.2 seconds behind to assess the context.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture