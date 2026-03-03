Who's Battlefield are We on? (part 1) - Colonel Towner Watkins

This new segment is on how very intelligent people got to their intelligence; they had to change their mind, many times. This is how to change your axioms, by seeing how others changed theirs. So when you think you know who “They” are, and who the “Enemy” of your country is, ask yourself: who told me this?

Colonel Towner Watkins served in the military for 30 years, proudly following the directives given her; Then something happened. Some books, some people, some questions, and she was left asking - “wait…are we the bad guys?”

What happens when information is placed upon your plate that you didn’t have an appetite for? You find yourself thinking, “I didn’t order this?”

From there two choices emerge, one ensconced in the Left Hemisphere and the other in the Right: Can you tell me which one is which?

Regard the unknown information as repugnant, and leave the restaurant. Regard the unknown information as… just that, unknown.

You’ll find the right answer at the bottom of this exposition.

Links:

Colonel Towner’s Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-4232602?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Colonel Towner’s X - https://x.com/ColonelTowner

Colonel Towner’s Substack -

Antony Sutton Books - https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001K1S1ZE

The Empire On Which The Black Sun Never Set by Cynthia Chung - https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/

How the British Invented Communism and Blamed it on the Jews by Richard Poe - https://www.amazon.ca/British-Invented-Communism-Blamed-Jews-ebook/dp/B0D45WSJDR

China Hustle Movie - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7215388/

What makes Xi Jinping tick? - https://rumble.com/search/all?q=what%20makes%20xi%20xinping%20tick%3F

