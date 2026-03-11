Civilizational Thinking - Megha Lillywhite (Classical Ideals)

Megha Lillywhite’s first appearance on the @HomeWithHolmes podcast with Madison & MayCee Holmes. Megha goes through her upbringing in Canada, contrasting it to her parents from India and how this developed her early ideas of Western civilization. She expands on the corruption of the medical industry leading to her full time career in writing, her transformation into an Art Connoisseur, and the monopolization of the publication industry kindling her current feat of creating Children’s Books.
Links:
~Megha's Substack - https://substack.com/@meghalillywhite
~ Megha's X - https://x.com/meghaverma_art
~ Megha's Book "Girl Everlasting" - https://a.co/d/07FalWAd
~Megha's Book "Bro Epistemology" - https://a.co/d/0bd4Rdg6
~Nobel Leisure Book by Josef Pieper - https://a.co/d/008MOHJN
~The Master & His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist - https://a.co/d/0giSJrBW
SPONSOR: Cabin On The Coulee Farm - https://www.cotc.ca/