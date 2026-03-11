Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Civilizational Thinking - Megha Lillywhite (Classical Ideals)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Mar 11, 2026

Megha Lillywhite’s first appearance on the @HomeWithHolmes podcast with Madison & MayCee Holmes. Megha goes through her upbringing in Canada, contrasting it to her parents from India and how this developed her early ideas of Western civilization. She expands on the corruption of the medical industry leading to her full time career in writing, her transformation into an Art Connoisseur, and the monopolization of the publication industry kindling her current feat of creating Children’s Books.

Buy us a matcha ;))

Links:

~Megha's Substack - https://substack.com/@meghalillywhite

Classical Ideals
A blog about great art and literature, how we can read it, how we can let it transform us. Re-educate yourself, and equip yourself to better educate your children.
By Megha Lillywhite

~ Megha's X - https://x.com/meghaverma_art
~ Megha's Book "Girl Everlasting" - https://a.co/d/07FalWAd
~Megha's Book "Bro Epistemology" - https://a.co/d/0bd4Rdg6

~Nobel Leisure Book by Josef Pieper - https://a.co/d/008MOHJN


~The Master & His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist - https://a.co/d/0giSJrBW

SPONSOR: Cabin On The Coulee Farm - ⁠https://www.cotc.ca/⁠

Cabin on the Coulee’s Substack
Cabin on the Coulee Farm's substack - join to keep up to date with us!
By Cabin on the Coulee Farm

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture