Alberta Fiscal Fireside Chat - The Value of Freedom (part 4b)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.
We chat about an Alberta currency and mechanisms we could implement to protect Alberta business and economy by modelling other successful countries.
