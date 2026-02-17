Will Sovereignty Threaten Alberta's Indigenous?- The Value of Freedom (part 6)

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.
We cover post-independence land ownership and resource revenue as pertaining to Alberta's Indigenous, alongside the expansion of their health, education, and cultural resources.
PLEASE check out The Native Chronicles on YouTube as they address their perspective on Independence and teach you about the Treaties: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheWaytoNativeChronicles
Links:
The Value of Freedom document - https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf
Alberta Prosperity Project Website: https://albertaprosperityproject.com/
Shaun Newman podcast with Martin Armstrong and Brett Oland:
Substack -
Rumble -
https://rumble.com/v72j5v4-962-martin-armstrong-and-brett-oland.html
Spotify -