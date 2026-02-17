Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Will Sovereignty Threaten Alberta's Indigenous?- The Value of Freedom (part 6)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Feb 17, 2026

Is Alberta Independence a reasonable goal for the average Albertan? What would the new nation have to take over from the federal government? Can we afford it? MayCee, Mike, and Madison Holmes address each question while reading the fiscal report and plan developed by Independence advocate group The Alberta Prosperity Project.

We cover post-independence land ownership and resource revenue as pertaining to Alberta's Indigenous, alongside the expansion of their health, education, and cultural resources.

Buy us a matcha ;))

PLEASE check out The Native Chronicles on YouTube as they address their perspective on Independence and teach you about the Treaties: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheWaytoNativeChronicles

Links:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture