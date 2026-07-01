Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

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YouTube-athon: Telethon for Alberta Third Party Advertisers/TPAs (John Bolton feat. Cat Blue)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Jul 01, 2026

Buy us a matcha ;))

Alberta Jersey

Sponsors:
~Cabin on The Coulee - cotc.ca

Cabin on the Coulee’s Substack
Cabin on the Coulee Farm's substack - join to keep up to date with us!
By Cabin on the Coulee Farm

~Noelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.com
~RIMAN Product - https://4036263002.riman.com

Links:

John Bolton's YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@JohnBoltonAB

John Bolton's X - https://x.com/johnrbolton01

LIST OF TPAs:

~Cory Morgan - https://corymorgan.com/
~Jason Lavigne - https://thelavigneshow.com/tpa
~Kathy Flett & Angela Tabak (Alberta Women's Independence Network) - https://abwomensindependencenetwork.com/
~Albertans4Freedom - https://www.albertans4freedom.com/
~Keith Wilson & Tanya Clemens (Let Alberta Decide) - https://letalbertadecide.com/
~Alberta Nation - https://albertanation.events/home

The Value of Freedom Series -
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdu8y2WAEHWOWqSH5Km-tDnf7IKMGaeIo&si=VG1_VoagwoIFoIkY

Why Danielle Smith's $400Billion number isn't accurate - https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/macleod-danielle-smiths-400-billion-alberta-independence-claim-doesnt-add-up/74454

Alberta to Federal Government Cash Flows

Patrick Henry's Speech - https://www.awesomestories.com/asset/view/Patrick-Henry-s-Speech-to-the-Second-Virginia-Convention

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