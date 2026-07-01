YouTube-athon: Telethon for Alberta Third Party Advertisers/TPAs (John Bolton feat. Cat Blue)

Sponsors:
~Cabin on The Coulee - cotc.ca
~Noelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.com
~RIMAN Product - https://4036263002.riman.com
Links:
John Bolton's YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@JohnBoltonAB
John Bolton's X - https://x.com/johnrbolton01
LIST OF TPAs:
~Cory Morgan - https://corymorgan.com/
~Jason Lavigne - https://thelavigneshow.com/tpa
~Kathy Flett & Angela Tabak (Alberta Women's Independence Network) - https://abwomensindependencenetwork.com/
~Albertans4Freedom - https://www.albertans4freedom.com/
~Keith Wilson & Tanya Clemens (Let Alberta Decide) - https://letalbertadecide.com/
~Alberta Nation - https://albertanation.events/home
The Value of Freedom Series -
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdu8y2WAEHWOWqSH5Km-tDnf7IKMGaeIo&si=VG1_VoagwoIFoIkY
Why Danielle Smith's $400Billion number isn't accurate - https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/macleod-danielle-smiths-400-billion-alberta-independence-claim-doesnt-add-up/74454
Patrick Henry's Speech - https://www.awesomestories.com/asset/view/Patrick-Henry-s-Speech-to-the-Second-Virginia-Convention