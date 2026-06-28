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Old Dog New Tricks Day 21 Pull Day
A recording from @HomeWithHolmes's live video
Jun 28, 2026
@HomeWithHolmes
Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.
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