Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

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Old Dog New Tricks Day 21 Pull Day

A recording from @HomeWithHolmes's live video
@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Jun 28, 2026

We host these family workout lives every weekend! Join us and help count our reps haha!

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