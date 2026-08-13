Before I go on to share with you my response to this post’s title, I would like to state that there is a lot more I could add to this topic because it’s a continuous quest for understanding and perspective, including more of my families unique circumstances that I only touched on in passing. However, for the time being, I’ll just say this...

I’m in favour of Alberta Independence. I’m in favour of independence in general. Still, I wanted to understand what that word actually means. I always said to myself that no one is truly independent; the formation of the self is dependent on the other and vice versa. It’s the classic, “no one is an island unto themselves.”

If Alberta separated from Canada, the reality that many critics and skeptics pose is correct. We have to consider our global neighbours, our Canadian neighbours, the complexities of creating a new constitution, currency, services, and so much more. The fear of leaving behind a system you’re familiar with for one with so many uncertainties is very innate. However, the adage “the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t” carries with it a fallacious assumption: How can you be certain that the devil you don’t know is a devil if you don’t know it?

I’m 22 years old. I was 19 when I attended my first Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) meeting to learn about the past and present struggles of the generation before me and how it’s original intention was to use independence as leverage. The idea that’s being circulated today by those same critics and skeptics of fighting for a better deal within Canada isn’t new. In fact, it was the original objective of the concerned citizens of Alberta to do just that. Concerned, with the same issues that every one of us face now. Following these peoples journey, their goal was to listen to the concerns of the very people who call them traitors today. As I previously stated, their inquiries are legitimate to the extent that they are prepared to conduct a sincere search in good faith alongside their fellow human beings. They did the research they asked for, but did they take the time to read it?

My family has been researching alongside every citizen that has a question, weather or not they legitimately want answers, or are playing devils advocate for the sake of it. Nonetheless, we concluded that history shows both balkanization and unification can be infiltrated, become corrupted. The Alberta independence movement is no different. Alberta leaving could result in a not so new neo-colonial, Operation Gladio type tactic where we could get gutted, we could be subject to interference. But what about domestic interference?

I’m already gutted when I feel I have to ask my 50 year old father to go back to the rigs because my ideas, talents, ability to learn and create, isn’t enough for me to make a life for myself. Is it because I’m not working hard enough? I’m praying that to be the case because at least it serves to remind me that my fate should and is in my own hands. However, as my generation is quick to accept, sometimes the environment and the way the system is structured is meant to fail you. This is the sad reality I and many other young Albertans face. How can we rely on ourselves in a system that actively operates to shun self- reliance? The answer as far as many of us are concerned is, we don’t. So we leave to the U.S. or somewhere where we know our talents won’t be surrounded by an inflation of regulations and taxes that punishes us for having ideas meant to value human life and personal dignity. At least that’s why my friends have left.

No one is an island unto themselves. Unfortunately, this means the shoulders of the previous generations that my generation is forced to stand upon, having to move back in with our parents, has us all wondering, what exactly are we looking at while we’re standing on them? The devil you don’t know. The devil you ‘don’t know.’ Potential. That’s what Alberta Independence is to me. That’s what I hope, as is the case for many of us—nearly everyone—who are unaware of what Alberta looks like as a nation. That it may allow each of us to take a risk on our own failures and accomplishments. Not the mistakes, which are called Bills and policies and regulations that are all the way across the west that I know I didn’t consent to. Not even the ‘deals’ that our provincial government is implementing that I, once again, didn’t consent to.

Alberta Independence to me is a chance for my generation to participate in the best thought experiment of our time. What does a prosperous country actually look like? The campaign to ask and research that question should go for any person, across any nation, always. That’s why I believe we shouldn’t resort to labels, we should remain non-partisan, our future is a discussion that should be taken seriously by any person of any affiliation. We need to study the complexities together, and we need to build a path forward. Are we not working hard enough? To some degree, yes. As Benjamin Franklin once said, “It’s a Republic if you can keep it.” That means having an informed and moral citizenry. That’s why my push to answer the question won’t stop once the referendum(s) are complete. My sister and I have been collecting various testimonies from other youth and they know Alberta has the potential to be great, but it has no support for it where it stands today. We can’t build a path if our tools of communication, resource and energy extraction, refinement, wealth and savings, keep getting threatened and taken from us.

I’m young, so the idea of wanting to start over and try something new isn’t too difficult to comprehend. The amazing part though, is as I’ve been in the independence community for some time now, I see there’s a lot of older generations fighting for it. That is super important, because they have the context of living through both liberal and conservative governments. That’s the interesting part. Both parties still have bad actors who have showed signs of not listening to and tyrannizing Albertans. So the clear pathway to me is, we listen to one another to solve why we can’t afford groceries, why we can’t afford homes, why we can’t secure jobs, by discussing the root causes and structuring a better constitution, a better currency, a better immigration system, a better energy development strategy, a better education system that teaches us about all these processes and more. We become our own politicians, our own public servants for ourselves and for each other. Not because we hate Canadians, not because we have all the answers, not even because Canada can’t change, but because someone has to start leading by example. Before anyone could be inspired to run the 4-minute mile, someone had to run the 5-minute mile to show that it was possible. How much better could better be if we we’re all aiming for it?



MayCee Holmes

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