What’s Next Alberta? Chris Scott At Home With Holmes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2What’s Next Alberta? Chris Scott At Home With Holmes@HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyOct 28, 20262ShareTranscriptDonate a MatchaAlberta JerseySponsors:Bow Valley Credit Union - bowvalleycu.comCabin On The Coulee Farm - cotc.caCabin on the Coulee’s SubstackCabin on the Coulee Farm's substack - join to keep up to date with us!By Cabin on the Coulee FarmMama Holmes (Noelle) Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.comPoetry BookOur Patreon Resources - https://www.patreon.com/cw/AtHomeWithHolmes_MikeMadisonMayCeeSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks@HomeWithHolmesDiscerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episode@HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyRecent EpisodesIs Alberta Sovereign? The Next Generation At Home With Holmes - Jeremiah & Parker2 hrs ago • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Referendum with Ben Trudeau At Home With HolmesOct 21 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyKeith Wilson At Home With Holmes - Alberta Independence for the Next GenerationOct 13 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Constitution & System (Family Fireside Chat) | Part 4Oct 1 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyThe Reality of Alberta's Indigenous & Independence | Leighton GreyOct 1 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamily and Leighton B. U. Grey KCYoung Men | Politics & Alberta Independence Sep 25 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Canvasser Testimony - Paul ChauvetSep 23 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamily