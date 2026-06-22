A Poetry Anthology is coming to you very soon for you to understand all the poetic pains it took to deliver you todays’ Madison Holmes. This is how your kids will relate to me today, by realizing I was them just yesterday ~

The Yearning Young - Illustration by Madison Holmes

Trailer park heart



Little wooden walls, prison-shaped.

As enclosed as it was, no need to escape.

To some it wasn't much, just a small trailer park.

It no it wasn't home, but it's still close to the heart.



It is there I remember, looking back at my past.

A vague collage of memories that I knew would never last.

I was too young to consider that being a part of who I am,

but I've never forgotten my love of sounds like traffic jams.



Every night when the sky turned dark blue,

I'd get the most thrilling sensation of Jamais Vu.

Screaming street lights that complimented the Stars;

sitting in bed, me and my stuffies, watching the dancing cars.



I don't miss the people, I don't miss the place

I miss my favorite sound of passing trains.

They'd sing to me Good night,

my choo choo lullaby.



So although I've moved on and I've grown,

I'll always remember my trains back home.

~17 year old Madison

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