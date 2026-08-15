"What is love? Well I sure know what it's not."

Socrates learnt to agree upon an absolute definition before assuming the nature of any given thing. Howbeit, when it came to the attributes of Courage, Beauty, Temperance, Friendship, Piety, Knowledge, and Virtue (from the Laches, Hippias Major, Charmides, Lysis, Euthyphro, Theaetetus, and Meno dialogues respectively) he and his counterpart came upon naught. I just finished the Phaedrus dialogue which is a pleasant narrative of Socrates going on a walk with this young man to specifically discuss a paper: The Lover vs. Non-lover; which is better?

I related to the experience because often on the way to cleaning a house, or perhaps just a convergence in the kitchen, myself and my dad will discuss the podcasts we listened to that day and the books we're reading; offering accounts of comprehension or nuance. I embodied Phaedrus in this Dialogue: zealous about new knowledge I've found and the potential for sagacity in its pursuit.

Buy us a matcha

Part 1

Phaedrus begins by reading a paper on love to a reposed Socrates under a tree. Passionately agreeing with the paper, Phaedrus reads how the 'Non-Lover' is in better affairs than the 'Lover' by all accounts. Why?

In summary: because the 'Lover' is incapable of differentiation between themselves and their beloved. The Lover is jealous when their beloved is regarded by others, desperate for their attention, dysfunctional in their absence... Au contraire, the 'Non-Lover' houses the relationship with their beloved equally to those of others. The Non-Lover has many friendships outside of their beloved and therefore is not debilitated beyond their lover in any sense of the manner.

By the definitions laid above most people ought to want the Non-Lover from both others and themselves! This is pragmatic if you consider love infatuation.



I have personal experience with dealing, and receiving infatuation. Once I was the girl who gleamed with envy when my beloved was fawned upon. Any attention they bestowed to someone else somehow meant- I became insignificant. I put all my worth in the cracks of their palms and wondered why I felt hollow looking in the mirror. After years of strain I scrapped the self-deprecation away with each painful poem and journal page (which you can buy here). Megha Lillywhite said in our episode on "The Notebook" that Allie could not have loved Noah, or anyone properly because she did not know how to love herself.

Sounds whimsical, alas from experience I can vouch: I did not hallow my surrounding relationships because my inability to navigate my being was wretched. The dynamic of the aforementioned Non-Lover is a glimmer of how I transcended my disparaged notion of love. I gave myself distance to learn what my values were; what I verily wanted to extract from both myself and life. What did I want to ask of others? Could I first ask that of myself?



I learnt to befriend the lady in the mirror enough to treat her like she was worth caring for, serendipitously by befriending and serving my sister, my brother, my mom, my father...

The tenet that treating your loved one as a friend equal to that of others, obviously lacks the context that you will spend more time with your lover than anyone else on average and know their deepest darkest secrets. Lo, recognizing your lover has their own idiosyncrasies as every human being with a brain does...if that means treating them equal to a friend, then I concur with the Non-Lover.



Accounting for my context, I agree that if a lover meant infatuation, the Non-Lover archetype indeed takes all precedent. Contemporary sage, Megha Lillywhite, is cricketing in my head however: "Infatuation isn't love!"



Socrates acknowledges this aberration in his second attempt to define love. I commenced with the quote, "We may not know what love is but we sure know what it's not", as both a humble exercise to grant love the hallowed essence I believe it deserves, and to house the inquiry of Love's mien by this two-part panegyric.

From personal experience, the quintessential Love finally unearthed itself to me when I quit convoluting it. Love is easy, because it is natural. It is an embodiment, and a choice. Not the pragmatic choice that says, "love him because he will be good for your children" nor the capricious choice depicted in Romeo and Juliet. Rather it is the choice that allows yourself to be enveloped with someone; a choice to be vulnerable and trust your life in another's hands. Love is Faith entirely encapsulated in one individual!



I love my sister and I unironically exclaim that "without her I'd died" because her friendship unveiled to me the nature of love, and all things beautiful and worthwhile in the first place. She taught me that friendship is a robust foundation in love because it guides the passion with purpose into its heavenly status; forever unfettered by despondency because friendship is relishing beautiful things about other people. That isn't to say that without friendship a lover is lost, rather I find it may just take further time to mature compared to already having that foundation. Without MayCee, "love" wouldn't have meant anything to me.



This account is to affirm that the 'Lover' is not infatuation nor the equal treatment of every relation, rather a universal experience of awe-struck trust that invades even the most elusive of crevasses. You may think my description “pleasant” lo it is vehemently deliberate! If I deemed some other description veracious then that is the one you'd be reading. Socrates in his second attempt to refurbish the tenet of love landed amid the sentiment that "love is a sort of divine madness." I can only advocate for that so long as it doesn't imply a senseless madness like that of the Oracle of Delphi, because love isn't a dulling of reason but an enthralling of everything: the senses are brightened by love not flung into frenzy.

It gives sense and reason to the body - the mind.

Part 2

To spring the second half of the dialogue, Socrates claims (not verbatim):

"Only rhetoricians speak and write of things they do not know: generalities and relativism over absolute truths. Why write at all as if one knows? Writing is a mere recreational activity pretending to denote reality, but clearly chiefly a symbol or representation of it."

Socrates is expressing the very factual statement that writing is a mere re-presenting of what has already been presented; life. A memoir is not the experience but a re-calling of one. I first heard of this tenet from Iain McGilchrist's "The Master and His Emissary" and it unveiled a plethora, like religious dogma; the left-hemisphere phenomenon that some people will regard a piece of paper or book as more valuable than a living demonstration of the values in said literature. Does that mean writing is worthless because it is the second edition of life? By Heaven No!

This is where Socrates and I defer.



It may seem a sage statement to say "speak not of things which you do not know"...but then we'd have to discourage every child from speaking for there is a myriad they are ignorant in, we'd have to discard the scientific method which relies on the primary process of hypotheses rather than certainty, questions about beauty, faith, God, love, spirit, soul, and any unknowns of either universe or self would all be redundant for absolute answers would elude everyone (even Socrates states he doesn't have such wisdom).



There is more of the world than us! Thus we are bombarded by more unknowns than knowns on any given day and any given moment. That isn't to exclaim human beings are incapable of lofty discoveries but rather to acknowledge the inherent immensity of the universe. If we should only speak and write of things we know, it would be incumbent upon us all to mute. Alas the purpose in writing and speaking is to explore those humble unknowns.



Yes some people are rhetoricians and sophists and they utilize writing and oration as a tool to manipulate and re-present life with the apprehension that it is life's equivalent; but that is the left-hemisphere's version of it. The right hemisphere speaks and writes in attempt to reach out beyond itself towards all that is uncertain. No discoveries were made by clinging to the realm of the absolute, we ventured asunder it and towards potential.



I talk and write of things I don't know on a quotidian basis because there's more I don't know than I know and I'm willing to look the fool in order to even approximate closer to the truth. That is why you are reading this, because I'm demonstrating the process of acquiring truth by delivering my incomplete knowledge.

~

I recommend the Phaedrus dialogue to discern for yourself Socrates and his negotiation of "the truth about love". I'm in the middle of the Symposium dialogue which is another extemporaneous dialogue consisting of dinner table panegyrics for the God Eros; so I'm gaining more context from Socrates and the Greeks on Love hence! Truth is an endless pursuit and it needs to be pursued, because truth is the fascia of our entire existence encompassing all things.

~Madison

Share