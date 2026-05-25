Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Notebook isn't the Best Romance Ever??? - Megha Lillywhite (Real Love Culture)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
May 25, 2026

Buy us a matcha ;))

From The Notebook to Ella Enchanted, we challenge Romance Culture to discover True Love vs Platitudes.

Links:

Megha's Substack -

Classical Ideals
A blog about great art and literature, how we can read it, how we can let it transform us. Re-educate yourself, and equip yourself to better educate your children.
By Megha Lillywhite

Megha's Book "Girl Everlasting" - https://a.co/d/07xcnVwc

Megha's Book "Bro Epistemology" - https://a.co/d/0aSUXAVq

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 @HomeWithHolmes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture