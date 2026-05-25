The Notebook isn't the Best Romance Ever??? - Megha Lillywhite (Real Love Culture)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21The Notebook isn't the Best Romance Ever??? - Megha Lillywhite (Real Love Culture)@HomeWithHolmesMay 25, 202621ShareTranscriptBuy us a matcha ;))From The Notebook to Ella Enchanted, we challenge Romance Culture to discover True Love vs Platitudes.Links:Megha's Substack - Classical IdealsA blog about great art and literature, how we can read it, how we can let it transform us. Re-educate yourself, and equip yourself to better educate your children.By Megha LillywhiteMegha's Book "Girl Everlasting" - https://a.co/d/07xcnVwcMegha's Book "Bro Epistemology" - https://a.co/d/0aSUXAVqShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks@HomeWithHolmesDiscerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episode@HomeWithHolmesRecent EpisodesAlberta Teacher - Learning Without Value (Serena Jackson)18 hrs ago • @HomeWithHolmesGirl Everlasting & Bro Epistemology - Megha Lillywhite (Classical Ideals)May 23 • @HomeWithHolmesThe Battlefield's at Home - CyptoRich (part 5)May 8 • @HomeWithHolmesHow Mindset Leads to Action - Tommy Carrigan @HomeWithHolmesMay 6 • @HomeWithHolmesLive @HomeWithHolmes - Economic Prosperity with Brett Oland, Fergus Hodgson, and Kathy Flett (The Collaborative Vision Series)May 5 • @HomeWithHolmesSo you Think you know Communism? - Cynthia Chung & Colonel Towner WatkinsApr 29 • @HomeWithHolmesWhose Battlefield are We on? (Part 4) - Colonel Towner Watkins: Canada's GladioApr 28 • @HomeWithHolmes