The Economics of Control | Brett Oland At Home With Holmes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2The Economics of Control | Brett Oland At Home With Holmes@HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyNov 11, 20262ShareTranscriptDonate a MatchaYoung Adult Poetry BookSponsors:Bow Valley Credit Union - https://www.bowvalleycu.com/en/personalCabin on The Coulee - cotc.ca Cabin on the Coulee’s SubstackCabin on the Coulee Farm's substack - join to keep up to date with us!By Cabin on the Coulee FarmNoelle (Mamma Holmes) for Real Estate - nholmes@pulsecalgary.com Alberta JerseySubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks@HomeWithHolmesDiscerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.Discerning all people, places, and propositions in pursuit of our better potential.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episode@HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyRecent EpisodesMoving to the United States | Youth Outside Alberta - At Home With HolmesNov 12 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyPolitical-Life Coach - TeeJ At Home With HolmesNov 4 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta-Canada Standoff | At Home With HolmesNov 3 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyIs Alberta Sovereign? The Next Generation At Home With Holmes - Jeremiah & ParkerOct 29 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyWhat’s Next Alberta? Chris Scott At Home With HolmesOct 28 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyAlberta Referendum with Ben Trudeau At Home With HolmesOct 21 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamilyKeith Wilson At Home With Holmes - Alberta Independence for the Next GenerationOct 13 • @HomeWithHolmes - HolmesFamily