A Poetry Anthology is coming to you very soon for you to understand all the poetic pains it took to deliver you todays’ Madison Holmes. This is how your kids will relate to me today, by realizing I was them just yesterday ~

The Written Rose - Illustration by Madison Holmes

Plenty of poems get pondered then primped upon in the notes of my laptop.

It's utility is to unwind my mind from unauthorized thoughts.

I am no sage but I can self-scrutinize in search for the susceptibility of succumbing to seductive situations.

My abstinence was supposed to act as an antiseptic to my amorous attitude, but I haven't been austere enough.

With all the wisdom woven into this woman, why does my wit wane?

I deduced that discipline would pay dividends in the attempt to dissipate feelings of dalliances, but my demonstration has been docile to my dilemma causing discrepancy in my being and now I'm daunted.

Rationale over Romanticism rewards more robust opportunities. . . doesn’t it?

The forbearance I let falter must once again be fostered even if it may leave me forlorn.

The stoic woman I once made up must make a comeback.

For if I stay saliently seduced by you, I'm afraid the surrounding ambiguity and apprehension will aggrandize.

If that happens…

then integrity of my being won't be the only thing I'm missing.

~18 year old Madison

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