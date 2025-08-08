Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Mark Spark
3d

Hi Mike Holmes, et al,

8-9-25 SAT 12:54

See the diagram on page 353 of Master and His Emissary. Does romanticism coincide with individualism?

Brave men were living before Agamemnon

And since, exceeding various and Sage,

A good deal like him too, though quite the same none;

-Lord Byron, "Don Juan"

Section 5. of Canto 1

Are there many or only one in the category of "brave men like Agamemnon"? There are both many and only one like Agamemnon.

We can value both therefore; we can value both humanity, the numerous humans, as well as the individuals, each and every human, because each human life is a gift of God and of infinite value, i.e. humans are created equal." We are.

Romanticism and individualism are congruent dispositions. We encounter such congruent dispositions throughout the world.

mark spark

[ :-)

Mark Spark
4d

Yay.

Good luck.

