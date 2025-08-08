Hello everyone! :)

Apologies for the late notice, we had to reschedule our reading for last week, which was supposed to take place August 2nd, and have moved it to this Saturday, August 9th, from 6 to 8 pm MST. For those who did not see that post, I will reiterate what it will entail. Our family will be hosing a zoom discussion were we will be diving into Chapter 11: “Romanticism and the Industrial Revolution” from Iain McGilchrist’s ‘The Master and His Emissary.’ If you decide to join the conversation via Zoom, reading the chapter in advance is not a prerequisite. These discussions are designed to uplift the spirit and foster group dialogue for those eager to broaden their understanding of the world. If you're interested in joining the discussion or simply listening, please email us at connect@at-home-with-holmes.com, and we'll send you a Zoom link. Please note that these sessions are recorded and shared on our platforms, but you're welcome to keep your camera off if you prefer. We look forward to seeing you there! :)

Much love,

The Holmes Clan

