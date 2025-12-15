Reading @HomeWithHolmes - The Master and His Emissary (Part 10)
@HomeWithHolmes book study!
Book Chosen: The Master and His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist
LINK TO BUY THE BOOK:
https://channelmcgilchrist.com/master-and-his-emissary/
PROCESS IF YOU WANT TO PARTICIPATE:
~On a date that works for everyone (approx. once a month), everyone gathers for a zoom discussion after reading approximately 30 pages of the book
Email us if you want to join
connect@at-home-with-holmes.com
To all you right-brain pingers,
18:24 / 1:36:10
Miss Holmes asked herself how to "eminate Dad." I think she meant "emulate."
And.
She didn't merely follow his rules. She didn't merely rationalize, she reasoned.
Ah yes.
Emulating a mentor, especially from a younger age, allows one to even surpass the best qualities of the mentor. (I'm living with such relationships with my two daughters.)
My intelligent reasoned responsibility is to modulate the two horses of the awareness chariot I drive, the fear horse and greed horse.
Agape love is
A lively little frog
Hopping into the pond
He goes
Plop!
Agape,
mark spark
