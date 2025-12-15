Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
19h

To all you right-brain pingers,

Miss Holmes asked herself how to "eminate Dad." I think she meant "emulate."

She didn't merely follow his rules. She didn't merely rationalize, she reasoned.

Emulating a mentor, especially from a younger age, allows one to even surpass the best qualities of the mentor. (I'm living with such relationships with my two daughters.)

My intelligent reasoned responsibility is to modulate the two horses of the awareness chariot I drive, the fear horse and greed horse.

Agape love is

A lively little frog

Hopping into the pond

He goes

Plop!

Agape,

mark spark

