Reading @HomeWithHolmes - The Master & His Emissary (Part 8b)

Book Chosen: The Master and His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist

https://channelmcgilchrist.com/master-and-his-emissary/

~ 21:45 Lawrence Freeman RTF Presentation on FDR



~ 58:50 Courtenay Turner Podcast



~ 2:20:28 Hidden Hand behind UFOs RTF docu-series

Guest reader Matthew Ehret is founder and co-founder of The Rising Tide Foundation & Canadian Patriot Press.

Buy their (many) books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/

~https://risingtidefoundation.net/support-the-work/

~https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/



This wasn't requested of us nor done as a sponsorship, the Holmes Clan love their work, and merely want to facilitate it's growth in any way we can; so consider the aforementioned to make your contribution :))

