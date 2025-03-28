Reading @HomeWithHolmes - The Master & His Emissary (Part 8b)

@HomeWithHolmes book study!
Book Chosen: The Master and His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist
LINK TO BUY THE BOOK:
https://channelmcgilchrist.com/master-and-his-emissary/
Links alluded to in this video:
~ 21:45 Lawrence Freeman RTF Presentation on FDR
~ 58:50 Courtenay Turner Podcast
~ 2:20:28 Hidden Hand behind UFOs RTF docu-series
Guest reader Matthew Ehret is founder and co-founder of The Rising Tide Foundation & Canadian Patriot Press.
To support his brilliant mind you can subscribe to his or his wife's Substack:
Buy their (many) books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/
Or make a donation to their foundations:
~https://risingtidefoundation.net/support-the-work/
~https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/
Those are the chief financial avenues they draw from to fund their brilliant documentary films and continuous research projects. This wasn’t requested of us nor done as a sponsorship, the Holmes Clan love their work, and merely want to facilitate it’s growth in any way we can; so consider the aforementioned to make your contribution :))
Email us if you want to join and Subscribe to our Substack to stay up-to-date!
connect@at-home-with-holmes.com