Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Reading @HomeWithHolmes - The Master & His Emissary (Part 8b)

@HomeWithHolmes's avatar
@HomeWithHolmes
Mar 28, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

@HomeWithHolmes book study!
Book Chosen: The Master and His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist

LINK TO BUY THE BOOK:
https://channelmcgilchrist.com/master-and-his-emissary/

Previous episode (Ch. 8a)

Links alluded to in this video:
~ 21:45 Lawrence Freeman RTF Presentation on FDR


~ 58:50 Courtenay Turner Podcast


~ 2:20:28 Hidden Hand behind UFOs RTF docu-series

Guest reader Matthew Ehret is founder and co-founder of The Rising Tide Foundation & Canadian Patriot Press.
To support his brilliant mind you can subscribe to his or his wife's Substack:

Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
By Matthew Ehret
Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung


Buy their (many) books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/

Or make a donation to their foundations:

~https://risingtidefoundation.net/support-the-work/
~https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/


Those are the chief financial avenues they draw from to fund their brilliant documentary films and continuous research projects. This wasn’t requested of us nor done as a sponsorship, the Holmes Clan love their work, and merely want to facilitate it’s growth in any way we can; so consider the aforementioned to make your contribution :))

Email us if you want to join and Subscribe to our Substack to stay up-to-date!

connect@at-home-with-holmes.com

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 @HomeWithHolmes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture