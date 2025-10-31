Join us in holding our province accountable!

Buy your membership here.

Buy your AGM ticket here.

Find your Constituency Association to email them about reimbursement ←

If you’re in fish-creek, the first 10 youth that contact them will be reimbursed; contact our board and keep all receipts for after the AGM: calgaryfishcreekucp@gmail.com

Email us below and Subscribe to our Substack to stay up-to-date!

~ connect@at-home-with-holmes.com

Share