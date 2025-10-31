Connecting@HomeWithHolmes

Mark Spark
7d

Maycee & Madi,

Sorry. I'm not even an Albertan. Nobody's perfect. However, a piece of my heart does belong to Canada for the honk honk thing they did.

I say

Bravo!

Encore!

And Alberta's development, especially if connected to the world, through international common sense let's say, via the Bering Strait let's say, would be like a rising tide, lifting all boats, I'm just saying.

All nations? Why not? If nothing else, we humans will be proving that there is no such thing as far away.

Dear Humanity,

Got renaissance? Yeah yeah I know your crap detectors are overworked. But hey. When we're in our right mind we can tap into infinite potential.

Ouch. I know. New thoughts. You don't even drive manual and here we go shifting *paradigms* for goodness sake.

(My pronouns are Oh/God/Not/You/Again.)

What crisis?

Solutions and opportunities to overcome the dangers of our time will not be found in the back of some textbook in some school depository, nor in the hall of mirrors archives of our isolated and lonely left brain hemispheres.

Let's begin by being in our right mind.

Have you ever pinged your right brain? If you have, you may have felt your soul, your energy being, resonating with the cosmos. It's a thing.

Albertans,

Got republic? Hey, it could happen. Could Albertans claim sovereignty? Well, when in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another...

...and to assume among the powers of the earth the separate and equal station to which rhe laws of nature and nature's god entitle them...

Keep pinging.

Dream bigger.

Honk honk.

Love & Laughter

Some call me Preacher.

WHAT-ever...

Mark Spark
8d

Sounds like a step uo from party politics business as usual. Congrats.

Go for it.

Yay. And I'm not even Canadian. Sorry. Nobody's perfect.

